Agra Ventures (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 8th

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, August 8th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 8th.

Agra Ventures stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Agra Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Agra Ventures Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabis industry. The company engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, and marketing of cannabis and related products. Its flagship property is the Propagation Services Canada located in Delta, Canada. It also distributes medical cannabis in Europe.

