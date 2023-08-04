Agra Ventures (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 8th

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, August 8th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 8th.
Agra Ventures Price Performance
Agra Ventures stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Agra Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
About Agra Ventures
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agra Ventures
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Stock Average Calculator
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Agra Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agra Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.