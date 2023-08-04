Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CEO Joey Agree Buys 10,000 Shares

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) CEO Joey Agree purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,859,695.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joey Agree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $326,750.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.36 per share, for a total transaction of $331,800.00.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $62.67 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 165.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 379,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,831,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

