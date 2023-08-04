Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Chairman Richard Agree Acquires 11,751 Shares of Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard Agree acquired 11,751 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,478.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agree Realty Stock Up 2.3 %

ADC stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $62.67 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Agree Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

