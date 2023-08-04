Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agree Realty by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,744,000 after acquiring an additional 311,418 shares during the last quarter.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $62.67 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 165.91%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 539,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,859,695.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 85,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,001 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

