Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

AIRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. Airgain has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Airgain by 28,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

