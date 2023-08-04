Alerus Financial Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.
ALRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.
Alerus Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $395.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 175,180 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Alerus Financial
In other news, Director Janet O. Estep bought 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $49,844.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at $109,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 6,155 shares of company stock valued at $84,233 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alerus Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.08%.
Alerus Financial Company Profile
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alerus Financial
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.