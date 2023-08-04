Alerus Financial Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

ALRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $395.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 175,180 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alerus Financial

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep bought 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $49,844.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at $109,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 6,155 shares of company stock valued at $84,233 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.08%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.