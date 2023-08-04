Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7,489.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,291 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 252.0% during the first quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 88,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $4,814,000. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 102,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $97.58 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $258.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Get Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.