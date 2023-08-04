Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.25 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.35-$0.39 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALGM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $301,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 58.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 481,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 178,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,415,000 after purchasing an additional 93,540 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.