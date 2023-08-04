Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.28.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

