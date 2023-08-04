Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Price Performance

Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:AGAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 174.69%.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

