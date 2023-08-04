Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AP.UN. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.57.

TSE AP.UN opened at C$21.57 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$20.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.52. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

