Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,435 shares of company stock worth $25,801,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $128.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

