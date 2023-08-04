Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,435 shares of company stock worth $25,801,000 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $128.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

