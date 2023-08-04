Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 671,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,460 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of GOOG opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day moving average is $110.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 826,435 shares of company stock valued at $25,801,000. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
