American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $47.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

NYSE:AEL opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 7.1% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

