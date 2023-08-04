American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Sells $23,603.58 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $23,603.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,770.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Ido Schoenberg sold 135,834 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $297,476.46.

On Monday, May 15th, Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $511,244.40.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 226.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered American Well from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in American Well during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

