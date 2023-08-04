Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $352.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.98.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.11.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

