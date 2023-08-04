AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.18-$6.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.18-6.26 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.29.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $157.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

