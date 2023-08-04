AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AME opened at $157.85 on Friday. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 138,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AME

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.