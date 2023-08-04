Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells $80,687.40 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $80,687.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 932,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,082.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The company had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,803,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 212,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,017 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.1% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

