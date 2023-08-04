Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Short Interest Update

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,150,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 21,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $67,571.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 962,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,759,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $103,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $67,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 962,361 shares in the company, valued at $10,759,195.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,680. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 796,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,655,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The business had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

