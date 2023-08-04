AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $101.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average of $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.37. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,022,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2,301.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 147,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 141,294 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 114.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 115,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,799 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMN

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.