Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives $3.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRX. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 107.13% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

