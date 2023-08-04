Analysts Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) PT at $71.17

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

ALTR stock opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Raoul Maitra sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $61,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $246,448.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raoul Maitra sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $61,576.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,608 shares of company stock valued at $19,998,751. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 10,871,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $494,304,000 after purchasing an additional 566,000 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Altair Engineering by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock worth $130,377,000 after purchasing an additional 452,632 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the software’s stock worth $25,263,000 after buying an additional 346,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 505,127 shares of the software’s stock valued at $36,425,000 after purchasing an additional 271,312 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

