Analysts Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Price Target at $125.00

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.73.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

