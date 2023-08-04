Analysts Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price at $10.52

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.45.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Farfetch alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Farfetch

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 403.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.96.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

(Get Free Report

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.