Analysts Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT at $127.33

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.33.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.20. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

