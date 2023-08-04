Analysts Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Price Target at $5.38

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several analysts have commented on GOL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.65 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $787.08 million, a P/E ratio of -62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

