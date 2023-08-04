Analysts Set Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Price Target at $72.40

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 9,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $531,478.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,854,810.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 9,165 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $531,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,844,194 shares in the company, valued at $628,854,810.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,803 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $1,608,959.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,023,128.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 123,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,875 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $83.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

