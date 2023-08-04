Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.64.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $23.86 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 221.60%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,046,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,508,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,093,617. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.