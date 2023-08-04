Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.64.

APLS opened at $23.86 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 221.60%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at $95,513,983.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,093,617. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

