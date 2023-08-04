Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.88.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $191.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parker Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

