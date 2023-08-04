Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 103.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.2%.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance
NYSE ACRE opened at $10.58 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ares Commercial Real Estate
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.
