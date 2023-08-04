Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 1,008 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $178,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ANET opened at $177.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $190.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,979 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $308,885,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

