Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $193.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.50.

NYSE:ANET opened at $177.76 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $190.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,656 shares of company stock valued at $29,904,773. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 459,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after acquiring an additional 211,160 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 81.0% during the second quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 176,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after acquiring an additional 79,154 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

