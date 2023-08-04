Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $177.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Arista Networks stock opened at $177.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.49. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $190.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,358,963. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $882,660.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,656 shares of company stock valued at $29,904,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

