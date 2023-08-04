Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 84.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,505 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MINISO Group by 819.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.57%. Research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

