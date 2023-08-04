Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 43,311 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 158.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,311 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Belden were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Belden by 11.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 150.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $553,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden Stock Down 5.6 %

Belden stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.85.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.12%.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

