Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 988.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEDG opened at $189.79 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $345.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.64 and a 200 day moving average of $289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.76.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

