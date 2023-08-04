Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,817 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,613.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,233 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $61,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on UAL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.