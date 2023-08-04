Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $2.69 Million Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 64,545 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 30,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 22.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,936,921,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 434,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 94.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

