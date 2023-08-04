Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $2.72 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 309,722 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.78. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

