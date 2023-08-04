Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $6.54 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 205,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.06% of EQT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1.3% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of EQT by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in EQT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Up 2.1 %

EQT stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.