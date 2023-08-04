Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.92.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

