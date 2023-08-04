Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $5.46 Million Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 159,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.13% of Bank OZK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,184,000 after acquiring an additional 442,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,510,000 after purchasing an additional 230,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,973,000 after acquiring an additional 225,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,113,000 after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,519,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,857,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.17 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

