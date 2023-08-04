Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 14,024 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.4% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 79.9% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.88. The firm has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

