Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Voya Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,558,000 after acquiring an additional 147,414 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 202,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.