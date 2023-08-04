Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 80.14%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of APAM stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

