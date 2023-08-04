Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $375.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Shares of AHT opened at $3.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $12.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 335.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 594,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

