Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Ashley Services Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Ashley Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Pratt 359,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ashley Services Group

Ashley Services Group Limited provides labor hire, recruitment, and training services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Labor Hire and Training. The company offers white-collar recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract placements through multi-specialist providers under Concept Recruitment Specialists brand name; and labor hire and workforce solutions under the Action Workforce, Concept Engineering, Concept Retail Solutions, CCL Labour, CCL Traffic, and Track Safety Australia brands.

